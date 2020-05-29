Madison police find seven shell casings following shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found seven shell casings after a shots fired situation on the city’s south side.

Officers, including members of the Violent Crime Unit, were sent to the 2700 block of McDivitt Road around 12:20 p.m. Friday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Community members reported hearing several gunshots and watching an SUV hit a parked car while speeding away. Witnesses said they also saw a man run through backyards after hearing the shots, police said.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

