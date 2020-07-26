Madison police find multiple shell casings in road after shots fired report

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found multiple shell casings in a road after a report of shots fired Saturday night.

According to an incident report, police responded to the 4900 block of Allis Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Officials said callers reported two occupied vehicles were seen shooting at each other and driving off from the area.

Police said one vehicle was described as a red four-door sedan, while the other’s description is unknown.

No reports of damage to property or injuries at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.



