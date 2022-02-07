Madison police find fireworks, no evidence of gunfire in response to shots fired call

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said they found spent fireworks on the city’s east side after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday after “several” callers reported hearing gunshots.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After searching the area, police found debris from fireworks in a parking lot along the block.

Police did not find any evidence of gunfire.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.