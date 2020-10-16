Madison police find 8 shell casings on near east side while investigating shots fired report

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found eight shell casings after reports of a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

According to the incident report, police were sent to the intersection of Merry Street and Ramsey Court at 7:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw a man running away when a white car with three people inside drove by and began shooting at the man, officials said.

No property damage was found, but police discovered shell casings along the road. Officials said no victims have come forward.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

