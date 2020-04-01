Madison police find 3 shell casings following shots fired report

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found three shell casings after a shots fired report Tuesday night.

An officer at the scene told News 3 Now that the incident happened near the area of Lakeside and Park streets.

Officials said the suspect ran away. No one at the scene was injured, and police do not believe anyone was taken to a hospital.

Lakeside St. was briefly blocked for investigation as a result of the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.