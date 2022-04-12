Madison police find 10 shell casings after shots fired along Allied Drive

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple reports of shots fired along Allied Drive Monday night.

Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Allied Drive just after 10 p.m. They reportedly found 10 spent shell casings in a parking lot.

No vehicles or homes were hit or damaged, and no injuries have been reported as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345 it Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

