Madison Police Department receives grant to help implement new approach in preventing crime

by Brad Hamilton

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

The Madison Police Department received a grant award from the Federal Government for $125,000 to implement a “Wrap Around” approach.

Madison Police Department partnered with RISE of WI who will carry forward the “Wrap Around” grant idea.

Their goal is to provide resources directly into the homes of the city’s most familiar teenagers committing violence in the community. MPD wanted to “Stop the Cycle” by providing resources directly to the younger siblings so they do not follow the criminal path.

Madison Police Captain, Mike Hanson, believes this program will be a smart approach to preventing future crime by giving the younger siblings the resources they need to succeed.

“Talking with social workers and people that also support this notion we came up with this wrap around idea, to ensure that they don’t go down a criminal path and they don’t idolize their siblings who have been arrested several times by police,” explained Captain Hanson.

MPD and RISE of Wisconsin will be providing a number of different options for these children which include: potential tutoring help for a better education, trauma care and home stabilization opportunities.

The program will begin its implantation starting in January of 2022. Captain Hanson, simply can’t wait to get started.

“All these things that lead to a productive and better environment and give kids a better opportunity and a sense of hope. Who could argue that,” shared Hanson.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.