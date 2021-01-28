Madison Police Department launches new community surveys

The Madison Police Department launched its new community surveys early Thursday morning.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

The department is asking Madison residents to complete the survey to help the department improve its service to the community. The surveys are specific to districts. To see how MPD classifies a police district, residents can click here.

Here is the list of surveys, organized by district:

