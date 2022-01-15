Madison Police Department hosts first ever Winterfest

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department held its first-ever Winterfest Saturday at Elver Park.

Attendees braved the cooler temperatures to enjoy some sledding, ice skating, and hot cocoa.

The event was free to all and part of MPD’s efforts to connect with the community.

“Because of COVID, we stopped doing a lot of the programming we would do, ” Officer Lu Senatus said. “We just thought of things to try to get people out of the house and we thought why not do something with winter activities.”

Attendees also got to make crafts, s’mores, and eat cookies.

