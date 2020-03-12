Madison Police, Dane County arrest man suspected of dealing cocaine

Madison police arrested a man suspected of dealing cocaine as part of a joint effort between MPD’s South District Community Police Team, MPD SWAT and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force on Monday.

Police said James Parnell, 42, Madison, was arrested without incident when police served a warrant at his apartment on Braxton Place. According to an incident report from the department, Parnell was arrested for three counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Police said they seized nearly 14 grams of cocaine base, more than $1,300 cash, cell phones, drug packaging and a digital scale.

Parnell has since been charged with four felonies related to this case. He is scheduled in court March 25.

