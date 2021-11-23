Madison police considering hate crime enhancer for man who allegedly yelled slurs during fight

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are considering a potential hate crime enhancer for a man who reportedly yelled racial slurs at another man during a fight downtown.

According to an incident report, police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Gilman Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses in the area reportedly told officers that two men were fighting before one of them and a woman walked away.

Authorities said the suspect reportedly followed the pair down the block and yelled racial slurs at the man. The suspect also reportedly tried throwing punches at the man, according to witnesses. A short time later the suspect tried to block the man and woman from entering a nearby apartment building, prompting the man to punch the suspect in an effort to get him to move, according to the report.

The suspect later admitted to police he was angry when he made the racist remarks. Police did not say if the suspect had been arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

