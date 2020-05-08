Madison police clocks car going almost double the speed limit

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer clocked a silver Cadillac going 97 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 30 Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

A member of the Madison police department’s Traffic Educational Safety Team tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not pull over.

Officers ran the license plate which came back to a rental company.

MPD said they have receive multiple complaints about reckless and dangerous driving, so they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this month.

A grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety will allow officers to do so.

Law enforcement is reminding drivers to drive sober.

