Madison police chief: Extra staffing on standby, ‘ready for anything’ in wake of Rittenhouse verdict

(File photo) Madison police officers stand on State Street wearing protective masks as group gathers at the Capitol to protest Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home extension into late May.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police chief Shon Barnes says the department has staffing holds and a command post in place to prepare for possible protests in the wake of the jury reaching a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

A jury in Kenosha County has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts in the shooting deaths of two men and the injuring of another during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer.

Chief Barnes says they have staff and a command post ready to manage traffic and any situations that occur. He has also placed calls in to community partners to ensure the agency is working in sync with community organizations.

“There are always going to be things in our society and our virtual world that’s going to shock our conscience, whether one way or the other–whether it makes us believe in government or not believe in government,” Barnes said on Thursday afternoon.

“When that happens, I think that everyone is afforded the opportunity to go out and protest. It’s in our constitution. I want our community to know that we’re here to help with that, to facilitate that, and to manage that.”

Earlier this week, an independent report released 69 recommendations for improvement for the Madison Police Department in the wake of how they handled weeks of protests following the murder of George Floyd and shooting of Jacob Blake last summer. The report found police were largely unprepared for the scale of the protests.

Today, Chief Barnes says their purpose is to not just protect property but also the safety and lives of those who might choose to protest.

” When police respond in small groups and small numbers to quell people who are being disruptive, what we’re doing with that is that we are protecting the first amendment rights of those persons who want to be here.”

