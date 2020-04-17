Madison police chief criticizes last-minute amendment to first responder Worker’s Comp, ‘We really owe them more’

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

First responders across the state are hoping the Legislature will come back and change part of a bill signed into law earlier this week.

Originally, the bill would have allowed first responders to bill Worker’s Compensation if they had to be treated for COVID-19, making the presumption that if they contracted the disease, they likely got it from their job. This claim could have been rebutted with other evidence that showed the first responder had contact with someone who tested positive outside of work.

A late change on the bill took that part away, leaving Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl frustrated.

“The current state of the law in terms of Worker’s Comp and what the expectations are simply aren’t workable,” Wahl said. “They aren’t feasible for first responders, especially for police officers, and I think we really owe them more.”

An amendment Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, added on the floor on Tuesday changed the section of the bill related to Worker’s Compensation for first responders to require the person prove a COVID-19 diagnosis is work related by confirming the person had contact with someone with a confirmed case in the course of employment.

This confirmation would require a positive test result, which Wahl said would likely be difficult to get considering that testing is limited, the person could be asymptomatic and not know to get a test and the process of forcing a person an officer encounters in their job to get a test done is “cumbersome,” Wahl said.

“To expect a test, it’s just not realistic,” Wahl said.

The change the amendment made is frustrating to some in the Legislature as well, including Sen. André Jacque, R-DePere, who pushed for better Worker’s Compensation coverage for first responders during the regular session.

“That was pretty disappointing because the original Worker’s Comp provision is actually one that I had made a request to my colleagues, to the governor to put in there,” Jacque said.

Jacque said he doesn’t understand the reasoning of the amendment. If he could, he said he would introduce a bill to change it, but right now he’s dependent on the Assembly wanting to come back to change this or anything of the other relief he wants the state to pass.

Vos did not return a request for comment for this story.

While Jacque has to wait, law enforcement does too.

“For those officers who may contract COVID-19 or other first responders, I really think we owe more to them and have to demonstrate that we’re going to support them,” Wahl said.

He said he has been working hard to still protect his officers by giving them personal protective equipment. So far, no one in the Madison Police Department has tested positive for the virus.

