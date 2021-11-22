Madison police call Waukesha Christmas parade incident ‘heartbreaking’

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police called a deadly incident in Waukesha that killed 5 people and injured more than 40 others “heartbreaking” in an official statement Monday morning.

Authorities said one person is in custody after an SUV driver plowed through the city’s annual Christmas Parade on Sunday.

RELATED: Update: SUV driver in Christmas parade crash may have been fleeing a crime

“The situation at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is heartbreaking. The Madison Police Department is thinking about all the children, families and community members forever affected by Sunday night’s tragedy,” the Madison Police Department’s statement reads. “We’re also sending our support to all of the law enforcement and medical personnel who have responded.”

As of Monday morning, 18 children were among those injured, 10 of whom were in the intensive care unit, according to officials at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

RELATED: ‘Pray for our community’: Local, state officials react to Waukesha parade incident

Two law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized the discuss the matter publicly, identified the person of interest in the investigation as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Online court records showed a person named Darrell Brooks Jr., with a birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery.

The Waukesha Police Department planned to hold a press conference Monday afternoon with more updates on the deadly incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.