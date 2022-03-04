Suspected burglar thwarted by blocked sliding door, MPD says

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a wooden dowel at the base of a sliding door may have prevented a break-in early on the city’s far east side Friday morning.

A couple living on Sharsburg Drive, near the area of Sprecher Road and Cottage Grove Road, told police they woke up to a loud banging sound at about 12:50 a.m. Friday.

When the couple went to investigate the sound, they found that their sliding glass door was shattered, but nothing was taken from their home. The couple had a wooden dowel to prevent the door from sliding open — something police say may have kept the attempted burglar out of the home.

Police were not able to find a suspect.

