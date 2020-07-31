Madison police ask public’s help finding 15-year-old missing 2 weeks

Tabatha Wethal

Sadie

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl Friday afternoon.

Sadie Schroeder, 15, is believed to have run away, but she has been missing for 15 days and police said there is concern for her welfare.

Schroeder was last seen near her home on Sonora Court at about noon on July 16.

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to the report. She has blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police said they don’t believe Schroeder is the victim of a crime.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

