Madison police ask public for help with identifying potential attempted homicide witnesses

MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking the public for help with identifying several witnesses they believe may have information about an attempted homicide on Madison’s west side.

Two people were shot in the parking lot of Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes on Grand Canyon Dr. around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report. Police said one man at the scene suffered multiple life-threatening injuries. Another man later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said they recovered 75 shell casings from the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured in the gallery below are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

