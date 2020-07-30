Madison police ask for public’s help with identifying SUV in suspicious person case

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the SUV of a man who made sexual innuendos toward a 14-year-old girl Wednesday, officials said.

According to the incident report, the girl was walking two dogs on Leland Drive at Raymond Road when the man pulled up next to her and asked for her age. Officials said the man reportedly made sexual comments and also asked the girl where she lived while following her.

The girl told police the stranger was a bald Black man in his early 20s. Officials have since released surveillance images of the red Jeep Cherokee he was driving.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.