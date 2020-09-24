Madison police ask for public’s help with finding gas station burglar

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is searching for the man in connection with a gas station burglary from earlier this month.

Officials said the incident happened in the early hours of Sept. 3 at the Amoco gas station on 1130 Williamson St. The incident report said the “smash-and-grab style” burglar used rocks to shatter the gas station’s front door.

The man proceeded to grab 30 to 40 cigarette cartons and left the scene, according to the report.

Shortly before the burglary, officials said the man also tried breaking into the BP gas station on 2801 Atwood Ave.

Officers brought a K-9 unit to the scene in an attempt to track the man down but were unsuccessful.

Police released surveillance photos of the man Thursday. Detectives from the Madison Police Department Burglary Crime Unit are asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

