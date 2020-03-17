Madison police ask for help in finding man missing for 3 months

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Photo of Christopher Blackmer provided by Madison police

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing about three months.

Madison police said Tuesday that investigators are asking for the community’s assistance in trying to locate 39-year-old Christopher Blackmer.

Blackmer’s family members haven’t been able to contact him since late December, police said. There is no evidence that he’s the victim of a crime, but there is concern for his welfare as he has medical conditions that may need attention.

Blackmer has been known to spend time in downtown Madison, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

