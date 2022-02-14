Madison police arrest suspect who allegedly stole trailer

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man last week who they said stole a trailer.

Officers with the Burglary Crime Unit and Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team located Colton Reindahl, 29, in the 2500 block of E. Johnson Street on February 8.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said they found evidence at that address and at an address in the 5100 block of Box Elder Road in Medina.

Officers also recovered a trailer that they said was stolen in a recent Madison burglary, as well as tools and accessories.

Reindahl was taken to the Dane County Jail and is charged with theft.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.