Madison Police arrest one porch pirate suspect, searching for second

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested one person for allegedly stealing packages from homes during the holiday season, but are still looking for a second suspect.

Last week, police identified Terry Campbell and Perzie Teague as suspects in their investigations but didn’t say if the two have any ties to each other. Teague was arrested last Thursday, officials announced Tuesday.

According to an incident report, Campbell is facing multiple charges for stealing packages and wallets from area residents. Police said that he is currently out on parole for 29 counts of burglary, fraud, and theft.

Campbell was reportedly seen wearing the same winter coat in several surveillance videos tied to a recent series of thefts. He’s also allegedly involved in three recent shoplifting cases at Target.

RELATED: Police warn last-minute holiday shoppers to be wary of porch pirates

Teague is facing multiple theft charges tied to three recent package theft cases, according to the report. She allegedly targeted homes on the isthmus.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.