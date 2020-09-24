Madison police arrest man in connection with fatal crash on west side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal crash on Mineral Point Road last week.

The two-vehicle crash happened Sept. 17 at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive at about 7 p.m.

An incident report said Maurice Chandler, 18, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Officials said 22-year-old Anthony Chung was among the four victims who suffered injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Traffic specialists are looking to speak with anyone who saw the incident. Those with information are encouraged to call the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 608-266-4692.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

