Madison Police arrest man in alleged State St. stabbing
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly stabbed another man on State Street.
Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of State Street just before 9:30 a.m.
Police say a 35-year-old man was found on the scene and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old man who fled the scene on foot was identified as a suspect and later arrested.
Neither of the men’s names has been released.
