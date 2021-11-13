Madison Police arrest man in alleged State St. stabbing

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly stabbed another man on State Street.

Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of State Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say a 35-year-old man was found on the scene and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old man who fled the scene on foot was identified as a suspect and later arrested.

Neither of the men’s names has been released.

