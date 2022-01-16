Madison Police arrest man in alleged stabbing incident

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested a man Saturday for an alleged stabbing.

Police were called to the 10 block of Malibu Drive just after 7 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a 38-year-old woman with non-life-threatening head injuries at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital.

A 33-year-old man was located and arrest on multiple charges related to the incident.

Police said both the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other. The suspect’s name has not been released.

