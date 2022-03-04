Madison police arrest man found inside running truck with BAC more than three times legal limit

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Police say a man was arrested overnight after being found inside a running moving truck and having a BAC more than three times the legal limit.

An employee of the company where the man was parked called police at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man had a BAC of .289 at the time they arrived. They also say the man allegedly gave them a fake name when they first encountered him.

The man was arrested on tentative charges of trespassing, obstructing and bail jumping, police said. News 3 Now is not naming him at this time due to a policy not to name those accused of crimes until they have been charged in court.

