Madison police arrest man for trying to steal officer’s gun

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’ve arrested a man who tried to steal an officer’s gun while walking down the street Wednesday night.

Police say an officer was giving another man a ride to the men’s shelter on 200 North First Street and showing him the way to the door just after 9 p.m. when another person walking nearby lunged at the officer’s handgun and tried to remove it from the holster.

The officer reportedly stopped the man, 24-year-old Ian Javet Ortiz-Cartagena, from pulling the gun from the holster and arrested him.

Police say Ortiz-Cartagena didn’t answer when asked why he tried to steal the officer’s gun, but did kick another officer several times while being taken to the squad car.

Ortiz-Cartagena was taken to the Dane County Jail, where he’s being held on tentative charges of disarming an officer.

