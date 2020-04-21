Madison police arrest man after performing high-risk traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Department performed a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of West Gilman Street around 5:14 p.m. Monday.

According to an incident report, an officer saw a Chevrolet Uplander and knew it was stolen because it was listed on the daily “hot sheet.”

The Chevrolet Uplander was taken from a Monona address Sunday.

Anthony C. Hudson, 29, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

