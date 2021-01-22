Madison police arrest man after alleged burglary at Piano Bar

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’ve arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a downtown bar and trying to rob the cash register.

Officers were called to the Piano Bar on West Mifflin Street at 3:17 a.m. Friday after a security alarm went off. Once they got to the bar, they looked through the front window and saw a man hunched over the cash register drawer.

46-year-old Roger Jackson was arrested and is currently in the Dane County Jail on tentative burglary charges.

