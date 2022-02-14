Madison police arrest mailman who allegedly drove drunk

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a mailman Thursday who they said was driving drunk in uniform.

Officers pulled the man’s truck over just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue. Police said the man was seen stumbling and falling over in a nearby apartment building.

The man’s head was reportedly slumped down when officers pulled him over, and he slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol.

Police said the man failed field sobriety tests and told officers he was intoxicated.

He was arrested for a first-offense OWI.

