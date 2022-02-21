Madison police arrest driver involved in alleged hit and run with stolen car

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Saturday who they said was involved in a hit and run with a stolen vehicle.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Jupiter Drive. According to police, witnesses saw a vehicle crash into a parked car. The male driver and a female passenger allegedly ran from the scene.

Police located the two nearby. The 30-year-old Westfield man reportedly had two warrants for his arrest. He faces charges of obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without consent.

The woman was warned for obstructing after police said she gave them false names.

