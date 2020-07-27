Madison police arrest 2 women accused of attacking state senator

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested two Madison women who allegedly attacked State Sen. Tim Carpenter back in June.

Officials said Samantha Hamer, 26, and Kerida O’Reilly, 33, turned themselves in Monday.

According to the incident report, the two are facing charges of substantial battery and robbery with use of force as a party to a crime.

On June 23, Carpenter said he was trying to take a picture of a group of protesters when he was attacked. He said he fell to the ground and was beaten by the group.

O’Reilly’s booking photo from the Dane County jail was unavailable as of Monday afternoon.