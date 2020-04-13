Madison police arrest 19-year-old man for allegedly driving drunk in packed parking lot

Brandon Arbuckle

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning after he was allegedly driving drunk in a parking lot filled with people and cars.

According to the incident report, witnesses said Halen D. Williams had nearly hit several of them after doing “donuts” at about 40 mph on the 2300 block of East Springs Drive.

Police said Williams stopped after he eventually struck another car.

Williams faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, drunken driving and disorderly conduct.

The report said the parking lot is one of several in the police department’s east and north districts where young drivers and their friends have been gathering on recent weekends.

Officials said neighbors have complained about squealing tires and speeding cars and motorcycles as an ongoing problem.

Madison police have warned the people gathering at these places that most are in violation of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

