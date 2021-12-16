Madison police arrest 17-year-old on child porn charges

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have arrested a 17-year-old boy for possession of child pornography.

Police say the teenager was arrested by the department’s Special Victims Unit after a search warrant was served for his home on Primrose Lane by members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the Madison Police Department’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Madison Police Department SWAT team.

As of now, no information was released on what was found, but the teen was booked into the Dane County Jail on Wednesday.

News 3 Now is not naming him at this time due to a policy not to name people accused of a crime until they are officially charged in court.

