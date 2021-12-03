Madison police arrest 15-year-old after Thursday night stabbing

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they have arrested a 15-year-old for allegedly stabbing another teenager during a fight involving multiple people Thursday night.

Police say they were called to a fast-food restaurant in the area of the 4600 block of Verona Road at 5:45 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance report. The department says several teens were involved in the disturbance inside the restaurant when one of the teens was stabbed.

The stabbing victim was later found at a nearby grocery store with a wound to his abdomen.

Officers were able to identify the 15-year-old they say is responsible for the stabbing and arrested him at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday after finding him in the area of Valley Stream Drive and Romford Road.

The teen suspect was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and faces possible charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Police have not named him due to him being a minor and did not provide any more information about the altercation.

