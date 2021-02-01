Madison plows remove hazardous snow piles

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

Erin Bormett A snow plow clears off Cliff Avenue during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

MADISON, Wis. — City plows spent Monday clearing snow piles that had gotten dangerously high after recent rounds of snow.

Tall piles around intersections can become dangerous when oncoming traffic cannot be seen. Plows removed those hazards Monday by knocking down and spreading out the piles. They can also load snow onto trucks and take it to a dump site to get rid of it.

“We aren’t going to be able to clear the mound on the side of everybody’s driveways, so just direct your snowblowers someplace else, or if you have to shovel it move it further down your terrace,” said Bryan Johnson of Madison’s Streets Department. ” When you’re clearing your sidewalks and driveways, try to shoot it towards your front yard.”

To make that snow removal continues to keep the roads safe, residents are asked to continue following the snow emergency parking rules. Hazardous piles can be reported at cityofmadison.com/reportaproblem.

