Madison Planning Division continues virtual engagement with weekly seminar series

MADISON, Wis. — City officials are trying to promote digital community engagement with a series of virtual meetings to discuss the type of planning that goes into developing and updating malls throughout the city.

The virtual series will focus primarily on the Greater East Towne and Odana Area plans, the release said.

According to the Madison Planning Division, the weekly events will cover topics including how COVID-19 could affect the future development of malls and the areas around them.

The first week’s discussions will be held on May 4 from 12:15 to 1 p.m. and May 7 from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

All webinars will use Zoom. Residents can access the video chat on computers and smart phones. People without acces to either can still participate with audio only via a phone.

Early registration is required to participate in the webinars. Visit the website to sign-up.

