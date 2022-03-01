Madison PFC asks for feedback on Fire Chief finalists

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police and Fire Commission is opening the floor to the public, as it works to hire a new Fire Chief.

The commission will hold a meeting on March 14 at 5:30 p.m., and public comment is top of the agenda. You can register to speak at the meeting here.

You can also email comments to the commission.

The final four candidates for Fire Chief are Scott Bavery, Tracy Burrus, Chris Carbon, and Theodore Higgins.

Bavery is an Assistant Fire Chief with MFD.

Burrus has served with MFD as a Division Chief of Training and Assistant Chief of Personnel.

Carbon oversees MFD’s EMS Training and Logistics.

Higgins is an MFD Lieutenant and the Principal Officer for the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 311.

The Commission is set to announce its selection on March 18.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.