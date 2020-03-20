Madison patient warns young people they’re not invincible to coronavirus

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– A Sun Prairie woman is sharing her story after she was hospitalized from complications of what her doctors told her could be the coronavirus.

“I like to think I’m a pretty strong person. I was on the floor crying. I really thought that maybe my kid was going to grow up without a mom,” Tiffany Herrick said.

During an e-visit with a doctor earlier this week, Herrick said she was told her symptoms were probably from COVID-19, and that she was to stay home unless she needed help breathing.

“It’s a slow suffocating feeling where you just can’t get air, and it’s just really heavy, tight every time you try and breathe,” Herrick said.

Herrick said she went to the hospital on Thursday, where she found out just how bad it was.

“My lungs were inflamed and basically the air was going into my body, but it wasn’t spreading around, and it wasn’t doing anything,” Herrick said. “It had actually changed my blood, because my blood was turning acidic from essentially hyperventilating because nothing was happening.”



Herrick said she was at the hospital for about six hours and was treated with IV fluids, breathing treatments and lorazepam to help her muscles relax.

“Even when you walk in, everything is tented off and you can’t get in without putting a mask and everything on. There’s a person there fully geared up,” Herrick said. “Every single person that I came in contact with had head-to-toe gown, gloves, mask, eyeglass shield, everything.”

Herrick said she is now quarantined at home for two more weeks. She is sharing a message for those who think they’re invincible to the virus.

“As a community, we have to come together and stay inside for each other,” Herrick said.

Herrick said she was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and was told it could take up to a week to get her results, and even then may not hear back because of how many tests are in the system right now.

