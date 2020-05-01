Madison Parks offers activity checklist for families to keep moving during May

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Madison has more than 200 miles of biking and hiking trails to enjoy.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Parks and Madison School & Community Recreation are trying to keep families up and moving throughout the month of May during the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups are starting Move It Madison, a month-long challenge for families to participate i free activities that can be done at home, in a backyard or a neighborhood park.

A release said the goal is for families to complete all 30 activities by midnight on May 31. Families can complete more than one activity per day.

Each activity is worth 1 or 2 points. You can download the Move it Madison Menu to find activities, track your progress, tally points, and enter to win prizes at the end of the month.

Activities include learning how to bike, having a dance party, visiting a park or natural area, or drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water in one day.

