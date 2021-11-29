Madison Parks Foundation to match donations up to $30K to improve accessibility

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Parks Foundation plans to match donations up to $30,000 as part of an ongoing effort to raise money to make city parks more accessible.

The Foundation’s Board announced the new matching gift program Monday ahead of this year’s Giving Tuesday. It runs until the end of 2021.

“With more accessible assets being added to our parks and the Madison Parks Foundation’s sponsoring of the Learning Series programming, we are able to offer more accessibility and free or low-cost, activities and programs to everyone in the community,” Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Franklin said.

Earlier this year the Foundation announced it received a $100,000 grant to go toward adding five accessible playgrounds throughout the Madison community. In the time since the Foundation has expanded its scope with a new fund that will be used to add accessible and inclusive programming to city parks.

A recent donation from an anonymous donor allowed the Foundation to add an accessible mat and platform to Bernie’s Beach so those with mobility challenges can traverse the sandy beach.

More information about the Madison Parks Foundation’s efforts is available online.

