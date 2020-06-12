Madison Parks Foundation donates $40,000 for Goodman Pool scholarships

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Parks Foundation is donating $40,000 to the Goodman Pool to go towards pool admissions scholarships.

“The pool is one of those places where kids play and create some great summer memories. Which is why we are so happy to continue our support to this scholarship program that allows more kids to have access to the Goodman Pool,” Stephanie Franklin, executive director of the Madison Parks Foundation, said.

The Goodman Pool will be reopening in early July for recreational swimming.

With less support this year due to COVID-19, the foundation is asking businesses and individuals to consider donating.

The scholarships benefit families with kids younger than 18 years old who qualify free or reduced lunches per Madison Metropolitan School District guidelines.

Recipients need to live in the city of Madison, town of Madison or enrolled in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Applications can be submitted here.

