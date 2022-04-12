Madison Parks and MSCR to offer swim lessons at Goodman Pool

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Summertime is just around the corner and that means more time in the pool.

Madison Parks and Madison School & Community Recreation will offer preschool, youth and adult aquatic programs throughout the season at the Goodman Pool.

Goodman Pool Swimming Lessons Update! We've partnered this year with @MSCRRec to bring you lessons and aquatic fitness classes at the Goodman Pool. Registration opens Wed. April 6, at 8am.https://t.co/KdMhNfuXDh Keyword search “swimming” pic.twitter.com/HHO0FE6G0V — Madison Parks (@madisonparkswi) April 6, 2022

“MSCR is excited to work with the Madison Parks Division to provide swimming lessons and aquatic fitness classes” executive director Janet Dyer said. “This is another great opportunity for our organizations to come together to serve the community.”

MSCR usually offers swim lessons and other classes at Madison high school pools, however, construction has rendered those pools unavailable this summer. Classes at the Goodman Pool will begin the week of June 13 and you can register by clicking here.

