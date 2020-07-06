Madison, other Wisconsin cities receive grants to prepare for Election Day amid COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Five Wisconsin cities, including Madison, have secured a combined $6.3 million in grants to help make polling places safer on Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials are calling the initiative the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan.”

The grants will help each city prepare for holding an election in the midst of a pandemic that has depleted many municipalities’ budgets. City leaders said they plan to use the funds to secure voting sites, establish drive-thru and drop box locations, provide PPE for poll workers and recruit and train poll workers.

“As we have seen in Wisconsin and across the nation, COVID-19 is not gone; in fact, it’s getting worse in some places. If we are going to meet our obligations as elected leaders to ensure the safe administration of elections during this pandemic, we have to think differently and bring in help where we can,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “These valuable resources will go a long way to running successful elections this year.”

Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha will also receive funding from the grants. It is unclear how much money each municipality will receive.

The grants were awarded by the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life.

