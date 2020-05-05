Madison Opera’s annual summer Opera in the Park will move online

The show was originally scheduled for July 25

Opera in the Park

Madison Opera’s Opera in the Park will be moving online this summer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19th anniversary of the concert was scheduled for July 25 at Garner Park. As an event that draws more than 10,000 people, organizers are moving the show to online in response to the pandemic.

“Opera in the Park is by far our most important performance,” says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s general director. “Sharing music under the stars is a highlight of every summer, but the health and safety of our community is our first priority. After careful discussion with local officials and stakeholders, we have decided to take the necessary step of moving from an in-person performance this summer to a digital one.”

Opera in the Park started in 2002, bringing in thousands of people to listen to opera, music from Broadway, operetta and zarzuela.

Details on the online performances have not be finalized, but will be announced in early July. Soloists include soprano Karen Slack, soprano Jasmine Habersham and baritone Weston Hurt.

“While nothing will ever equal the magic of Opera in the Park when the hillside is full of people,” Smith says. “I know we can create something special to share, using the power of music to connect us even when we cannot gather in person. We look forward to returning to Garner Park next summer, and seeing a full display of everyone’s light-stick conducting skills.”

