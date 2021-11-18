Madison officials take part in 16-day campaign to prevent gender-based violence

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A group in Madison is working to call attention to what it calls a “shadow pandemic” of gender-based violence.

The Zonta Club of Madison met with local law enforcement officials and community leaders Wednesday morning. The group said women across the area face gender-based attacks daily and is taking part in a 16-day international campaign to prevent those attacks.

Organizers point to statistics that show one in four women will face sexual violence in their lives.

“Violence doesn’t come from nowhere,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “This violence is rooted in misogyny and patriarchy and is perpetuated by the smaller acts of discrimination that happen in our community and our world every day.”

The group is getting local leaders, including Rhodes-Conway, to pledge support for their campaign, which begins on Thanksgiving and runs through December 10.

