Madison officials launch latest wave of MadiSUN solar energy programs

MADISON, Wis. — City officials on Friday launched the latest wave of solar energy programs under the MadiSUN initiative.

The effort aims to expand solar energy capabilities for homes, businesses, affordable housing providers and non-profit organizations.

On Friday, city leaders showed off a new solar array on top of the recently-constructed Ace Apartments on Acewood Boulevard. They say the panels will provide all of the electricity needed to power the building’s common areas.

