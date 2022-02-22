Madison officials ask residents to avoid travel if possible

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is asking residents to stay off the roads if possible on Tuesday.

Many of the city’s roads remain covered in ice. Officials said crews are applying salt and will be working throughout the day.

The city canceled trash and recycling pickup for Tuesday. Those workers will now be applying sand to streets, sidewalks, and near bus stops.

