Madison officials advance program looking to increase opportunities for business owners of color

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and numerous alders are advancing a program that looks to increase opportunities for historically disenfranchised communities to own commercial property.

The Commercial Ownership Assistance Program was introduced at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting.

Alder Samba Baldeh championed the funding for the program in the 2020 budget. He said racial justice cannot be achieved without similar programs to address economic justice.

The program establishes a forgivable loan fund to help Madison business owners transition from renting to owning commercial property. Council President Sheri Carter said it has potential to be a promising tool to support business owners of color in the Park Street corridor, which is experiencing gentrification pressure.

